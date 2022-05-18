American Rapper DaBaby & Davido Shoot Music Video On Lagos Streets (Pics, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0ny76izWLRs

American Rapper DaBaby And Davido Shoot Music Video In Lagos Streets, Thrill Fans (Photos, Video)

American rapper, Jonathan Kirk, popularly known as DaBaby, on Tuesday stormed the streets of Lagos with Nigerian artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, IGBERETV reports.

In a video shared by the rapper on his Instagram page, Davido and DaBaby were walking down a street in Lagos and they were greeted with cheers from fans.

DaBaby had landed in Lagos on Monday to visit Davido.

The rapper captioned the video, “Day two Nigga”, as he added the Nigerian flag.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cdq5lEXpXtJ/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

In the video, Davido revealed that they were in Lagos Island.

Davido and DaBaby shot videos of their musical performances in Lagos streets while a crowd of their fans in Lagos cheered them.

