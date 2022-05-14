AMVCA 2022 Live Updates (Red Carpet Photos, Winners Announcement)

All roads lead to Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, venue of the AMVCA awards night tonight.

The 8th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) holds tonight.

The red carpet is ongoing now.

Who do you think will win?

Checkout the nominees in previous thread https://www.nairaland.com/7037965/amvca-2022-nominees-full-list

The show features the return of the Best Dressed Male and Female categories in recognition of the best-dressed guests on the red carpet and will be voted for on the night of the event.

Toke, Ebuka, Uti and Sika are the hosts on the AMVCA red carpet.

Celebrities are turning up in glamorous outfits.

