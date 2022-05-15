Anambra Governor, Chukwuma Soludo Visits Nnamdi Kanu In Prison (Photos)

Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuma Soludo, has visited the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The governor quoted the IPOB leader as saying that e would preach peace when released.

Soludo made this known in a post on his Facebook page on Saturday night after visiting the IPOB leader.

He posted, “I visited Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, yesterday, (Friday, 13th May, 2022) to felicitate with him and also as part of the wider consultations with critical stakeholders in search of lasting peace and security in the South East.

“He was in very high spirits and we had quality and frank discussion in a very convivial atmosphere. He expressed sadness over what he described as “sacrilegious killings” of innocent persons, kidnappings and all forms of criminalities, including the brutal enforcement of the senseless “sit at home” perpetuated by sundry groups claiming to be acting for or on behalf of IPOB.

“He assured that if the opportunity arises, he will be glad to personally broadcast to his followers to maintain the peace.

“Together, we shall restore peace, security and prosperity in Anambra and the Southeast.

https://punchng.com/what-nnamdi-kanu-told-me-when-i-visited-him-in-prison-soludo/?amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related