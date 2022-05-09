Anambra PDP Stakeholders Kick Against Vincent Ofumelu’s Clearance

PDP Stakeholders Kick vehemently Over Vincent Ofumelu’s Purchased Clearance, Accuse Him Of Betraying Ozigbo At Guber Election

PDP Stakeholders in Oyi and Ayamelum local government areas of Anambra State are calling for the annulment of the clearance granted to member representing Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency, Hon. Vincent Ofumelu, saying he is no more a member of the PDP.

The PDP Chieftains said Hon. Ofumelu has since lost his membership of the PDP in 2021 when he defected to the All Progressives Congress APC before the Anambra State Governorship election which took place November 6 last year.

They wondered why someone with baggage of anti party activities would be cleared to seek election in a party he has since been working against, accusing the screening appeal panel of biases and not working in the interest of PDP.

They backed their claim with pictorial evidence and newspaper reports on how Hon. Ofumelu campaigned Viciously for Chief Andy Uba after being paid “Logistics Allowance” by the then candidate of APC in the last governorship election.

The stakeholders said Hon. Ofumelu worked vigorously to ensure that PDP loses Oyi local government, and the state in general, in culminated efforts that later materialised when Valentine Ozigbo lost in the local government as a result of stiff anti party activities which Ofumelu had staged against PDP.

He was seen at several occasions wielding brooms, APC’s symbol during the campaign, holding consultations – pictorials of which has since gone viral.

He also had several meetings with Sen. Andy Uba, (and Hon Ifeanyi Ibezim to receive the sum of N80million Naira for Vote buying) whose participation in the Anambra State governorship election was recently voided by the Supreme Court.

One of such was his participation in a caucus meeting of the APC which took place at the home of Sen. Andy Uba in Abuja on Friday, December 10, 2021 which is evidence where they were wielding the APC flag flagrantly and was in the company of several other defectors.

He also made the list of statutory delegates of APC from Anambra State who voted in the March 26 National Convention of the APC which took place at Eagles Square Abuja.

The opposition APC has since the Purported clearance of Hon. Ofumelu by the screening Appeal Panel exploded in jubilation, saying they will sue him for anti party activities and Lying on Oath as he deliberately avoided stating his involvement with APC in his Nomination form which amounts to Perjury. He deliberately did not disclose vital information so as not to affect his assessment during Screening.

The PDP stakeholders cautioned that the party is at the verge of losing the seat to opposition if Ofumelu’s clearance is not reversed.

They accused the Secretary of the Screening Appeal Panel, Barr. Imo Williams of receiving huge amount of money $3,500 each in bribe from Ofumelu and Sen. Stella Oduah on behalf of each of the panel members to clear him even with abundant evidence to prove that he is a Mole in PDP.

The stakeholders say Senator Stella Oduah also procured her clearance with humongous amount of money because both of them are struggling to gain relevance after they earlier dumped the party for APC during the 2021 governorship election.

They therefore called on the National Working Committee – NWC and the National Chairman of the PDP, Iyorchia Ayu to quickly intervene and ensure that the party does not field a mole as its candidate in the election for the Oyi/Ayamelum Federal Constituency.

They threatened that PDP will witness massive protest votes against it if the clearance through back door granted to Hon. Vincent Ofumelu is not quickly withdrawn.

All efforts to reach the National Publicity Secretary and the National Organizing Secretary of the PDP proved abortive as at the moment of this report.

SOURCE: https://e-newsdesk.com/pdp-stakeholders-kick-vehemently-over-vincent-ofumelus-purchased-clearance-accuse-him-of-betraying-ozigbo-at-guber-election/

