Angel Di Maria Announces Retirement From International Football

Argentine professional footballer, Angel Di Maria will retire from international football after the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year, Newspremises has gathered.

Di Maria made the announcement on Monday ahead of Argentina’s match against Italy on Wednesday at Wembley.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United winger said he wants to give space for younger players to have playing opportunities in the Argentina squad.

“After this World Cup it will be time, there are a lot of lads who are at the international level, who are getting better and little by little they are going to show that they are at this standard,” Di Maria told reporters as reported by AS.

He added, “continuing at the international level would be a bit selfish after so many years and having achieved what I wanted to achieve.”

Di Maria played 121 times for the national side and scored 24 goals.

The 34-year-old scored the winner last July as Argentina beat Brazil 1-0 to win the Copa America and lift their first major title in 28 years.

Di Maria will leave Paris Saint Germain this summer, and he is yet to sign for a new club.



