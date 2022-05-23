Ango-Abdullahi’s Son Wins PDP Election While Still Being Held By Kidnappers

One of the kidnapped Kaduna-Abuja train victims and son of the Convener of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Ango Abdullahi, Mr. Sadiq Ango Abdullahi has won the primary for the Sabon Gari federal constituency

Sadiq, one of the victims of the train attack, who is still in captivity won the primaries.

During the PDP primary election conducted peacefully, he scored 28 votes to defeat other aspirants; Hadiza Muhammad, Salisu Abdulhamid and Misis Paulina.



