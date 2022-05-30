Annie Unfollows 2face On Instagram Amid His Reunion With Pero & Her Children In US

Wife of Legendary Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, Annie Idibia, popularly known as 2face, has unfollowed her husband on Instagram.

This is coming after the babymama of legendary singer, Pero Adeniyi showered him with praises for his fatherly role in his kids’ lives.

According to reports, 2baba is currently in the United States spending time with his three kids which he shares with Pero.

2Baba also shared a lovely video of him and three kids as they bonded.

The music icon, who was excited to be with his children could be seen vibing with them.

However, The latest observation presents that Annie Idibia is not interested in seeing content from her husband on Instagram as she unfollowed him, but 2face has not returned the favour.

https://voicesuit.com/post/annie-idibia-unfollows-2face-amid-his-reunion-with-pero-and-her-children-in-us

