Any Rivers PDP Candidate Will Win APC In 2023 – Wike

Rivers Governor Nyesom Wike has boasted that any candidate presented by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the 2023 governorship election in the State.

The Governor called on PDP stakeholders to see the emergence of Mr. Siminialayi Fubara as the party’s governorship candidate as an act of God.

Wike in a statement after the governorship primary election said many people strived to clinch the governorship ticket but only one person succeeded in getting it.

The Governor also declared that with the victory of Fubara, Rivers PDP had a candidate that would fly its flag in the 2023 governorship election.

He said: “With the performance of our administration, and with what we have achieved in this State, there is no candidate that PDP will present that will not win election.

“Our campaign focus will be like this, that we made promises to the State to do roads and other projects, ask us, have we done them? Yes, we have.

“We will ask them (other parties), what have you done for Rivers State? Certainly nothing. So, who tells you that any other party can come and win this State? Let no one deceive you about that.”

Wike said that after the presidential primary, PDP leaders in Rivers would set up a team that wouldwork to ensure that the party wins the 2023 gubernatorial election..

Fubara, the immediate past Accountant-General of Rivers State, described his victory as evidence of grace.

He called on all party faithful to support his victory and the new drive to consolidate on the achievements of Wike’s administration.

He said: “It is not victory for Fubara. It is victory for the party. It is not just victory for the party, but victory to moving the state forward.

“The purpose of this special event this night is also to consolidate on the achievements, on every side, of this present administration.

“We are going to work together to sustain the work that this administration has already done for us.”

https://thenationonlineng.net/any-rivers-pdp-candidate-will-win-apc-in-2023-wike/amp/

