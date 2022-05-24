There was confusion at the national secretariat of the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday when the National Working Committee released yet another revised timetable and schedule of activities for the Governorship, State House of Assembly, Senate, and House of Representatives Primary Elections.

The new schedule, which comes a day after the party adjusted the old timetable, had a slight alteration in the dates.

Unlike in the previous schedule of activities, the primary for the 340 senatorial aspirants that was slated for Friday, May 27 would now hold on Saturday, May 28.

On the other hand, the primary for the House of Representatives aspirants, earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 28 has been shifted back to Friday, May 27.

Accordingly, the date for primaries of the 145 governorship and State House of Assembly aspirants remains the same – Thursday, May 26.

While apologising for the last-minute adjustment, the National Publicity Secretary of the party, Felix Morka, disclosed that “the special convention for the Presidential Primary will be held as scheduled on Sunday, 29th – Monday, 30th of May, 2022.”



https://punchng.com/breaking-apc-adjusts-timetable-for-governorship-assemblies-primaries/?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1653416798

