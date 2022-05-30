APC Clears Dave Umahi For Presidential Primary

GOVERNOR UMAHI SUCCESSFULLY UNDERGOES SCREENING TO PARTICIPATE IN THE FORTHCOMING ALL PROGRESSIVES CONGRESS, APC PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY.

The Governor of Ebonyi State, Engineer David Umahi has been cleared by the presidential screening committee to contest the All Progressives Congress, APC Presidential Primary slated for June 6 – 8, 2022.

If Governor Umahi emerges in the Primary, he would contest the general election to become the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The presidential screening is taking place at Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja on Monday, May 30 and 31, 2022.

Governor David Umahi is one of the frontline APC presidential aspirants whose developmental strides in Ebonyi State speaks volume for him.

Francis Nwaze, FIPMD

Special Assistant to the Governor

(Media and Publicity)

May 30, 2022.

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid0ew6rYQxk4nLuRB4rC4RuNWDTXDmpYDKgun6RcRko1rE8GB7AE1HoQ9DrqVGhq4gHl&id=100054156231218

