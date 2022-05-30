APC Clears Jigawa Gov Badaru For Presidential Primary

The Governor of Jigawa State, Badaru Abubakar, has been cleared by the ruling All Progressives Congress to contest in the presidential primary of the party slated for June 6, 2022.

Badaru was cleared on Monday by the John Odigie-led presidential screening committee of the APC.

According to the governor’s media aide, Badaru was cleared the verification of his membership and financial statuses as well as his academic credentials, and other requirements for a presidential candidate as stipulated in the Nigerian Constitution.



https://punchng.com/just-in-apc-clears-jigawa-gov-for-presidential-primary/

