APC Fixes May 24 And 25 For Presidential Screening

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has fixed a new date for the screening of its presidential aspirants for the 2023 general elections.

This was announced by the National Organising Secretary of the party, Suleiman Argungu, on Monday in Abuja.

He said the party will be screening the 28 presidential aspirants who obtained forms on Tuesday, May 24th, and Wednesday, May 25th at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel Abuja.

Earlier on Sunday, the party had postponed the screening exercise for the second time after it failed to hold last weekend. But no reason was given for the change in plan.

Key aspirants that have submitted their forms include Vice President Yemi Osibanjo; APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu; ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; former Minister of Niger Delta Development, Sen. Godswill Akpabio.

Others are Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade; his Ebonyi State counterpart, Gov. Dave Umahi; Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi; ex-Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba and former Senate President, Sen. Ken Nnamani.

Similarly, Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello; his Jigawa State counterpart, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar; ex-Zamfara State governor, Sen. Ahmed Yerima; former Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu; former Imo State governor, Sen. Rochas Okorocha and former Ogun state governor, Sen. Ibikunle Amosu are also not left out.

