APC Moves Presidential Primaries To June 6 – (7

The All Progressives Congress has moved its presidential primary election to June 6 and 7.

This followed INEC’s bowing to pressures by parties by extending the dates for primaries by six days.

WesternPost had exclusively reported that the party was planning on postponing the presidential primaries

WesternPost learnt the postponement was one of the issues discussed during a meeting APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu; INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmud Yakubu; and Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha had with President Muhammadu Buhari.

The planned postponement as exemplified in the delay in the commencement of activities towards the APC convention is already causing apprehension in Abuja.

This was the second time APC was shifting the dates for the presidential primaries after initially moving it from the first scheduled date of May 31 and June 1.

