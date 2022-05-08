APC Nomination Form: Delegates From 36 States Sign For Tinubu (Pictures)

Odogwu Confamed: Tinubu Leads As APC Demands 370 Delegates To Endorse Presidential Nomination Forms

A child doesn’t breastfeed from a stepmother if its mother is still alive- Old African Proverb.

This proverb deep no be small pikin yarnings so no expect any interpretation from me, na pikin wey dey d mama back if you ask how far e go tell you say the journey no far, even if na 100 miles d mama waka.

I keep stressing that the voyage is not for the Lilly-livered,to elect a president, maturity, temperament, confidence, patience, wisdom, courage, boldness, creativity, network, and many more attributes are required.

Everything no be by gra gra, no be who first pull shirt dey win fight, you see some people anchor dem campaigns on anointment and money.

My friend stated Emefiele is the richest presidential candidate, and I laughed and responded by asking who in the APC would work for him if he won the ticket?

The money allocated by these hopefuls for this election alone proves that if it is money, they will not be contesting.

Have you heard that the APC is requiring presidential aspirants to have 370 Statutory Delegates sign their nomination papers?

My people say na one day breeze go blow fowl yansh go open. Last week, we reported on how ten statutory delegates from each of the 36 states of the Federation were signing Tinubu’s endorsement forms in his Abuja campaign office.

Instead they claim I’m a hypeman, abi?

The APC now requires each aspirant to have 370 delegates to demonstrate their sincerity; Tinubu now has over 570 delegates, with more on the way. Other presidential aspirants are now jogging Kiti Kata and can’t find a place to drop their cups down after drinking their water.

Odogwu canfamed , Burna Boy say “move make I move” overtaking is allowed.

You can’t cope if you can’t acquire the delegate’s signature, my friend. Due to popular demand, I would be uploading photographs of the delegates signing the endorsement forms since last week at Tinubu’s campaign office.

Follow who know road dem say no na anointing oil them they wait for. Pikin no dey suck the STEP mama Breast if him source(mother ) still dey alive, who serious no need anointing oil to shine.

Some people get mouth sha, Ganduje say make dem use RCCG pastors list submit for Eagle Square for National Convention.

Chicken wey run comot from Borno go Ibadan go still end up inside pot of soup, anyhow dem wan run am weda consensus , delegates, or endorsement you go first show us your support base.

Cow wey dey in a hurry to go America go come back as corn beef, Person wey borrow cloth go party, no dey dance too much.

We require each other’s assistance. So make una take am easy June everybody go know their faith, remember say to win ticket na one thing to win the general election na another tin.

We need each other’s support.

My name na Osigwe Omo-Ikirodah chairman CEO of Bush Radio Academy.



