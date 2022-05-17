APC Planning To Make Ahmad Lawan, Its Presidential Candidate – Tambuwal

Barring last-minute changes, the ruling All Progressives Congress has plans to field Senate President Ahmad Lawan as its candidate for the 2023 presidential election, claims Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

“They are gradually moving away from their zoning arrangement. We know their tricks. They want to see the outcome of our primary come May 28 and 29 before they will decide who will be their candidate,” Tambuwal said. “Look at the APC national chairman. He is quiet about their supposed zoning arrangement simply because they already have plans to field Senator Ahmad Lawan depending on who is the presidential candidate of our party.

Tambuwal, a frontline presidential hopeful of the Peoples Democratic Party, disclosed this on Monday while speaking at a stakeholders meeting with PDP delegates in Lokoja, Kogi State. He also warned Nigerians against voting for the APC, as the party’s presidential candidate will continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s poor legacies.

“No doubt the issue of insecurity is a national issue, but it has worsened under the present administration. Any attempt to vote for an APC aspirant or candidate will worsen Nigeria’s situation. Nigeria should know that APC will continue with Buhari’s bad leadership and under-development,” Tambuwal pointed out. “This will not go down well for our country as there is hardship in the land. We must not lose hope in this nation. Nigeria will rise again as we need a leader who will unite and not divide us.”

He further noted that the eight years of the APC were horrible compared to the 16 years of PDP in power, stressing that the judiciary is currently under attack.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives told his PDP supporters he was wrong to defect to the APC and support Mr Buhari’s government and vowed to stop the ruling party from returning to power in 2023 if chosen to be PDP’s presidential flag bearer.

According to the Sokoto governor, the anguish and horror experienced by Nigerian youths in the hands of the APC government are still fresh in the memory.

The Sokoto governor appealed to PDP delegates to go for an aspirant that could deliver votes for the PDP, and his emergence will put an end to APC’s cruelty.

“I have apologised to PDP as I was part of the people that brought this APC to power, and I know how to take them out,” said Tambuwal. “Just give me your votes, the rest will be history as APC will be history in Nigeria.”

https://www.thisdaylive.com/index.php/2022/05/17/tambuwal-apc-planning-to-make-senate-president-ahmad-lawan-its-presidential-candidate/

