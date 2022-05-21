APC Presidential Primary: Osinbajo Lands In Zamfara, To Meet APC Delegates

Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo lands in Zamfara state, welcome by Governor Matawale, Yari and other state actors.

While Osinbajo is being welcome, some accompanies of the governor were heard shouting “My President.”

The Vice President Precedes to Emir of Anka palace, the emir extol VP Osinbajo he said, “We commend your loyalty, for being tenacious, God-fearing and a good leader'”, he continues, “We commend your loyalty to your boss, President Buhari. We also appreciate you for being tenacious, God-fearing and a good leader.” He concluded.

