APC Primary: My Chances Of Winning Presidential Ticket Are High – Tinubu

… Says ‘I Want Democracy’, not Consensus

… As Tambuwal Hints on Agreeing to Consensus Arrangement by PDP

The National leader of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has said he remains unshaken and very confident of winning the presidential ticket of the APC.

The presidential hopeful who is in the race with over 20 other aspirants in the APC spoke weekend in Jalingo, Taraba state capital after an interface with delegates of the party.

He explained that his chances of winning the presidential ticket are very high.

According to him, “my chances of winning the ticket are incredibly high and I am very confident. I am sure I can and I will win it.”

When asked if the option of a consensus arrangement sits well with him if his party eventually opts for it, Tinubu said he prefers democracy.

In his words, “I want democracy. I am voting for democracy. One man, one vote.”

Meantime, the governor of Sokoto State, Rt. Hon. Aminu Tambuwal who was also in the state to woo delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ahead of its presidential primary election hinted at agreeing to a consensus arrangement if his party considers the option.

He explained that he and three other presidential aspirants under the platform of PDP from the North had earlier tried to work out a consensus arrangement among themselves but failed.

He further noted that despite the failed attempt, he would not kick against a Consensus arrangement if his party sees it as the best option to select the presidential flag bearer of the PDP in 2023.

He said, “I am sure you are aware that four aspirants from my party including myself came together voluntarily to try a consensus which we were unable to achieve.

“I am not averse to anything the party may decide to come up with at the national level, but what I can say is that we have tried consensus in producing our national working committee members and leaders of the party.

“The National Chairman himself, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu is also a product of consensus, so it is part of democracy.

“If our party decides to attempt it, I will be ready to participate and be part of it.”

Tambuwal also told the delegates at the instance of Taraba governor, Darius Ishaku, that he has all it takes to get Nigeria working if voted to fly the PDP’s flag at the presidential election in 2023.

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/05/apc-primary-my-chances-of-winning-presidential-ticket-high-tinubu/

