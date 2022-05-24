APC Primary: Orji Kalu To Win Abia North Ticket As An Unopposed Aspirant

Chief whip of the Senate , Dr Orji Uzor Kalu will emerge as the senatorial candidates of the All Progressives Congress in the state at the end of Friday’s primaries.

Kalu represents Abia North in the Nigerian Senate and has received overwhelming applause and commendation for rebuilding Abia North in the three years he represented the zone

Kalu was cleared to contest the primaries of Abia senatorial districts, while the single opponent he had has withdrawn from the race .

The former Governor who dropped his presidential ambition for the Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan , will now contest the primaries unopposed and his candidature would only be affirmed at the end of voting on Friday

Kalu’s earlier withdrawal from presidential race and support to Lawan changed the dynamics of the nation’s politics as it became the major political discussion in the country.

His support to his former roommate transcends oral as he has been in the frontline of the consultation and appeal to delegates to vote Lawan for fairness , equity and justice in the country .

Kalu has also extended all his political machineries to Lawan with an uncommon hope and confidence that the Senate President will emerge winner at the presidential convention slated for Sunday .



https://thewhisperer.ng/2022/05/24/apc-primary-orji-kalu-to-return-unopposed/

