The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, Mr. Felix Morka has said the presidential primary of the party has been rescheduled and is now scheduled to hold on May 29th, 2022.

DAILY POST recalls that the primary was scheduled to hold between May 30 and June 1, 2022.

The party spokesperson disclosed this while addressing journalists on Wednesday after the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party.

“Our special convention on presidential primaries will now take place between Sunday 29th May to Monday 30th of May 2022.”

The party spokesperson also revealed that the mode of primary to elect the presidential candidate of the party would be made known in the guidelines that would be made available by the party.

Morka noted that the NWC has also approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for the House of Assembly, National Assembly and Governorship primaries.

Morka added that the election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives would take place on Friday, 27th May 2022, while the appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries would take place on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

He stressed that the leadership of the party has not taken any decision as regards the zoning of the presidential ticket of the party.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/18/apc-reschedules-presidential-primary-election/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related