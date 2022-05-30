Apostle Chibuzor Hands Over DEBORAH ESTATE To Deborah Samuel’s Parents (Photos)

General Overseer of Omega Power Ministry (OPM), Apostle Chibuzor Gift Chinyere has handed over a mini estate named DEBORAH ESTATE to an estate manager who will collect rent from the estate and handover to the parents of late Deborah Samuel, IGBERETV reports.

Apostle Chibuzor shared the news on his Facebook page with photos of Deborah’s parents and the estate manager. He wrote;

“Mini Estate named DEBORAH ESTATE.

Mini estate has been handed over to a GOD fearing Estate management which CEO is Barister Mrs Nne.

She is to manage estate and collect rent from all tenant, then hand over to Deborah parents.”



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid034zv1GFgzHd8AqvgUKcT4gowkXKiRCaCgR3wKxdsxjcxXo6uLREyUo1TYpDvUXnvol&id=640564470

Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere gifted a house and car to the family of Deborah Samuel, a Sokoto female student recently lynched for allegedly blaspheming Prophet Mohammed. Also, her siblings have been enrolled in OPM free school.

