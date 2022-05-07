Aregbesola Refused To Sit Beside, Shake Hands With Omisore

There was a mild drama at the South-West All Progressives Congress’ presidential aspirants and leaders meeting on Friday.

Impeccable sources at the meeting told Saturday PUNCH that the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, pointedly refused to shake the party’s National Secretary, Iyiola Omisore’s hand or sit next to him and Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola.

The meeting was convened by the former interim National Chairman of the APC, Chief Bisi Akande, and a former governor of Ogun State, Chief Segun Osoba.

The crisis between Aregbesola and Oyetola became public knowledge after the minister opposed the governor’s second term bid.

When Aregbesola was about to have his seat at the meeting, he asked the Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, “Governor of Lagos, where is my seat?”

Sanwo-Olu replied, “Sir, (it is) beside Baba – Omisore.”

After Aregbesola’s objection, others at the meeting subsequently intervened by declaring free sitting in a short video that surfaced online.

However, Aregbesola greeted Bola Tinubu and was embraced by both Akande and Osoba, including others, when he arrived at the meeting.

“Aregbesola was expected to sit down next to Omisore and Oyetola, but he refused to associate with them, deciding instead to sit far off. Attempts by the elders to make Aregbesola change his mind proved abortive as he said he didn’t want to be associated with Omisore,” one of the sources told Saturday PUNCH.

https://punchng.com/drama-as-aregbesola-refuses-to-shake-omisore-at-south-west-apc-meeting/

