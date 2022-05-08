Asari Dokubo Criticizes Ezeife For Backing Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB

Former Niger Delta militant leader, Asari Dokubo, has lambasted erstwhile Governor of Anambra State, Chukwuemeka Ezeife, for backing Nnamdi Kanu and the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

Dokubo described Ezeife as a useless old man for supporting Kanu and IPOB.

Speaking on Facebook Live, the former militant leader accused Ezeife of “playing politics”.

According to Dokubo: “Old useless men like Ezeife who are playing politics, at this old age, when they are at the train station to leave. I used to love him; I used to invite him for my programme. He was somebody I love so much. But for him to be justifying this evil, I feel sorry for his old age.

“The Yoruba elders and Pa Edwin Clark that are meeting together, why did they not ask Sunday Igboho and his Yoruba Nation secessionist to adopt the same strategy that Nnamdi Kanu has adopted in Igboland?

“Why will they recommend one strategy for you in Igboland, to destroy Igboland, and they practice another strategy in Lagos, in Ota, in Ibadan? ‘Yes, Eastern Security Network (ESN) is the best internal security’, and you are clapping for him (Kanu).”

Source: https://dailypost.ng/Biafra-Asari-Dokubo-slams-Ezeife-for-backing-Nnamdi-Kanu-IPOB

