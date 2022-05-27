Aspirants Walk Out Of APC Secretariat In Sokoto Over Blackout

No fewer than three out of the five governorship aspirants contesting the ticket of the All Progressive Congress in Sokoto State stormed out of the party secretariat, venue of the primary.

This follows the total blackout, which enveloped the entire secretariat of the party when the generating set supplying light to the building for the exercise ran out of fuel.

Our correspondent, who monitored the exercise, disclosed that the blackout lasted for over one hour, while plea by some of the aspirants to get the exercise suspended pending when the light would be restored was not heeded.

The primary was continued with the use of torch, which prompted the aspirants to leave the venue in annoyance.

Among the aspirants who stormed out of the area were the former Minister of Transportation, Yusuf Suleiman, former Nigerian Ambassador to Jordan, Faruk Yabo, and Abubakar Gumbi.

Meanwhile, some political thugs allegedly loyal to the leader of the party in the state, Aliyu Wamakko, almost lynched the aspirants while leaving the premises.



