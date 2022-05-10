Aston Villa Vs Liverpool 1 – 2 – (Full Time)

Mohamed Salah could match the feat of the legendary Roger Hunt with a goal against Aston Villa tonight, and his recent record makes for a promising sign.

Liverpool have scored more goals away from home this season (41) than any other team in the top flight.

And, as a club, Liverpool have scored more goals in their league history against Villa (332) than they have against any other team and have more inflicted defeat on today’s hosts more times in the league than they have any other club (91).

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC at Anfield. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

In all competitions, Mo Salah has five goals in his last four games against this evening’s opponents.

And he could become only the second Liverpool player to score in four successive league games against Aston Villa after Roger Hunt (1963-65) with another tonight

