Atedo Peterside Joins Social Democratic Party

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

After deep reflection, I decided to join the Social Democratic Party (SDP). My main reasons for backing them are listed on flyer below. It is important for all adults to join a political party of their choice.
#GetInvolved #2023Elections @anapfoundation

https://twitter.com/AtedoPeterside/status/1521845279334543362

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: