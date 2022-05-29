Atiku Vows To Fight Insecurity, Slams APC

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar has promised to unify the country if elected as the president of the country.

Atiku also promised to confront the insecurity bedevilling the country decisively.

He stated this while giving his acceptance speech after he was declared the winner of the PDP presidential primary election.

Atiku lampooned the APC for reversing the gains recorded by the PDP while at the helms of affairs, promising to fix them if re-elected.

He said, “I am going to deal decisively with our security challenges in this country. I also pledge to confront our economic challenges, which were caused by the APC government. The PDP made Nigeria one of the most prosperous, prosperous countries on the African continent.

“We implemented economic reforms that brought about jobs, and prosperity in this country. The APC came in and wiped out all those gains. That’s why I said today is a very, very historic day. Because it is going to give us an opportunity for us to revise all the misgovernance on the APC government.”

He, however, sought the cooperation of other aspirants in the election, adding that the main focus was to wrestle power from the ruling APC.

Atiku said, “Let me also use this opportunity to call on my fellow contestants. And to assure them that I’m ready to cooperate and work with them and give them a sense of belonging in this party and our next government.

“Therefore, my fellow compatriots, I want to appreciate your efforts in deepening our democratic processes in this party. It was a well, quality primary election. So, I commend you for that and I look forward to working with you very closely. So that together we can build this party to a level where we can take over the government.”

He also appealed to aggrieved party members to refrain from taking the party’s matters to court.



