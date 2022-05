Reports emerging from Moshood Abiola stadium has it that Nigeria’s former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar has won the 2023 presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

According to reports, Atiku polled over 371 votes to defeat his closest challenger, Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, who polled about 237 votes.

