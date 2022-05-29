Austin Umahi For Ebonyi South Senatorial District (Photo)

THE EAGLE HAS LANDED

By Philip Nweze

As far as the race for Ebonyi South Senatorial District is concerned, the name Austin Umahi is the new signature tune. And this brand new identity and tag in the zone will continue to glide the political landscape of the area in years to come. Just like the Phoenix, which in Greek mythology occurs as a near-immortal bird that revives itself into newness and relevance, Ochiagha Ndigbo, as he is fondly called, has continued to straddle the political scene like a colossus.

And come 2023, the political Field Marshal would orbit himself into the scene anew as the Senator to represent Ebonyi South District which comprises Ohaozara, Onicha, Afikpo North, Ivo, and Afikpo South LGAs.

What is so spectacular about the man is that time and age had been unable to temper his cyclically regenerative endowment as a leader of note. In 1992, he gained admission to study Accountancy at the University of Jos. At the University, Austin Umahi proved that he was a leader from birth when the students unanimously elected him as the President Abia State Students Association before the creation of Ebonyi State. It is on record that he was the first President that attracted Scholarship allowance to Abia students schooling at the University. He was also the Liason Students Officer in the University and graduated in 1996 with 2nd class upper in Accounting.

The coming on board of Deacon Austin Umahi as the National Vice Chairman of his former party also puts him on a firm pedestal as far as politicking is concerned. No critic would dare take away the credit of stability he brought on board as Regional Leader of his former party. He not only fortified PDP families in the five Eastern States but marched the party to a resounding victory in Imo state at the time.

The position not only allowed him a vantage point over intricate party matters but enabled him to prove his mettle as a leader par excellence. His capacity to have tactically managed a ruling party structure in a geo politicial zone signposts his towering intellect. His strong bargaining chip is his intellect.

Interestingly, since his foray into politics, Chief Austin Umahi has remained a level-headed politician, doing his things in a cool way. As much as possible, he steers clear of controversy. However, it isn’t a mark of weakness, Ochiagha may appear cool-headed but he knows the political game better than most.

Underrate him at your peril, he holds the ace of strategic impulse, deeply unassuming but perilously a master strategist.

No one can accurately dissect and give an exact diagnosis of the man.

Experts in the study of body language and gesture are still in awe of the man, political clairvoyants are still in limbo on the impenetrable nature of the man, and close aides have been rendered strangers to the inner workings of the mind of this Uburu born political enigma. He is undoubtedly a strategist of inimitable pair – the very reason he has remained a mystery.

Ochiagha Ndigbo towers high as the man of the people.

The level of love from his people and admirers has made him a big force to win. Across the length and breadth of Ebonyi South District, he retains popular acclaim in addition to his charismatic mass appeal and rock-solid grassroots support that has nothing to do with his political dynasty.

With his incontrovertible political experience, constituents will be rest assured that they are being represented by a competent, experienced, and versatile individual who would not only display sound diction and capacity for articulacy on the floor of the senate and successfully put through a lot of bills that would finally become laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria but also dutifully and productively represent his electoral space by attracting the much-desired democracy dividends to Ebonyi South.

Despite what goes on in Nigerian politics today where selfish aggrandizement has become the order of the day, Ochiagha is still one of those who mean well to mankind and whose intention and action is to grow two ears of corn where only one grew; To build bridges for those that could not access the other end of the divide and generally become God’s instrument used for bringing succor to humanity.

Ochiagha is a goal.

