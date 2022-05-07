Awka Township Stadium Pitch Better Than Abuja Stadium – Bayern Munich Coach (Photos)

Christopher Loch, has lauded the quality of the Awka Township Stadium in Anambra, rating it above that of the MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

Mr Loch, a coach with the Bayern Munich FC Academy, was in Awka for the Bayern National Youth Cup.

“I was not expecting to see this, it is an amazing perfect pitch; good for football,” he asserted, “we had this event in Abuja, the pitch was natural grass but not as perfect as this.”

“Pitches like this enhance the beauty of football; that is why coaches and players look for good pitches,” Mr Loch stressed. “It is good for ball movement and ball control and off the ball. We had this event in Abuja, the pitch was natural grass but not perfect.”

The German enjoined that the “perfectly built” pitch should be maintained regularly.

He said, “For a football game, I don’t think any is missing here, the only thing missing here are the players, let there be more games here,” he said.

A football enthusiast John Chidozie commended the Anambra government for contracting Monimichelle Construction Company to put the hybrid synthetic pitch in place.

Mr Chidozie appealed to Governor Chukwuma Soludo to allow the contractor maintain the pitch for a while before it would be handed over to the government.

He said that his appeal was because of the huge sum spent on the renovation of the stadium.

