Ayade Amazed As Abuja Comedian, Mr Odey Donates To His Presidential Ambition (Pix)

Governor Ayade Amazed as Abuja Comedian Mr Odey Donates To His Presidential Ambition Publicly

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7pX7mnetPw

Governor of Cross River state and an presidential aspirant, Prof. Ben Ayade was at the weekend presented with a cheque of N15,000 by an Abuja-based comedian, Mr. Odey to assist in prosecuting his 2023 presidential bid.

The governor who was visibly shocked with the show of goodwill received the cheque with excitement during the presentation of his Presidential nomination form at Cross River State Liaison Office Asokoro yesterday

Mr. Odey a top rated comedian in Abuja the nation’s capital recently hosted his Uncommon Comedian concert in Abuja.

The unforgettable concert was tagged Love & Laughter. It recognised individuals and corporate organizations who have carried the message of love and affection to the people.

It highlighted the love story of the chief host, Mr. Odey D Uncommon and brought together entertainers such as Mr. Paul, Koboko Master, Kelvin Sapp, Styl Plus, Ambassador Wahala, MC Ebeneza Rezenebe, and MC Ukodo.

Gov Ayade joined the growing list of APC Presidential aspirants when he recently received his N100m nomination and expression interest forms from certain groups, including Arewa youths who have followed his progress as Cross River state Governor.

https://www.abujapress.com/2022/05/governor-ayade-amazed-as-abuja-comedian.html?m=1

