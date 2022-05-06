Ayade Receives Amaechi In Government House (Pictures)

Governor Ben Ayade of Cross Rivers State receives Frontline Presidential aspirant, Rt Hon Chibuike Amaechi in Cross Rivers State Government area. Transportation Minister, Rt Hon Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi is in Calabar for consultation ahead of All Progressive Congress presidential primary election.

On his Official Twitter handle, Amaechi wrote,

“I was in Cross River State today to meet with delegates of our party. The Governor, @senatorbenayade, the Chairman of the APC in the State, and delegates from the State, were very warm and gracious.”

https://twitter.com/ChibuikeAmaechi/status/1522636441863565313?t=HTHOFFompUIj3hN1mUy8qQ&s=19

