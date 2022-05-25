Bachelorette Party Cake Of A Bride-To-Be Shocks Social Media Users (Photos)

Bride-To-Be Bachelorette Party Cake Cause Huge Stir Online [+Video]

Before she walks down the aisle, a bride-to-be has chosen to throw a crazy bachelorette party.

The lady who was given a masculinity-shaped cake was seen playing with it with her tongue in a video that went viral.

She also stated that it would be the only “meal” she would consume for the rest of her life.

Many viewers of the video have chastised her for being unethical.

Others thought she went a little too far with the bachelorette party theme.

For those unfamiliar, a bachelorette party — historically referred to as the bride’s “last hoorah” and final night of “freedom” — is an occasion for the bride to interact and bond with the women in her bridal party while also providing a well-deserved break from the stresses of wedding planning.

https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cd755i_DXSM/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

