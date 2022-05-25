Gunmen suspected to be bandits have killed at least 15 farmers in Gakurdi village in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State.

DAILY POST gathered that the incident occurred on Tuesday morning when the assailants invaded the community with sophisticated weapons.

According to reports, the armed men who stormed the area on four motorcycles were initially headed for Gakurdi village when they sighted the farmers and began shooting.

When DAILY POST contacted the Katsina State Police Command, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Gambo Isah, said, “We are currently at the scene with the Commissioner of Police to assess the situation.”

He promised to get back to our correspondent with details later,

The development is coming hours after a report of the slaughter of over 40 farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/05/24/tension-as-bandits-gun-down-15-farmers-in-katsina/?amp=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related