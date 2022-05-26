Three delegates meant to have voted during the gubernatorial primaries of the People Democratic party on Wednesday have been killed by bandits.

The delegates who are from Mariga Local Government Area of Niger State were killed when they were traveling back to their homes to get a means of identification to enable them to get accredited.

This was made known by the Chairman of the Electoral Committee and Deputy Governor of Bayelsa State, Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo, on Thursday in Minna.

The delegates were forced to travel back to get a means of identification after a protest erupted by four of the five aspirants over the authenticity of the delegates’ list.

One of the delegates who was an eyewitness Shehu Haruna told journalists that their vehicle ran into the bandits who opened fire on them between Mariga and Tegina and four people lost their lives.

“We left Minna in the late hours when PDP postponed the governorship primaries to Thursday, and that we should go and bring our voter’s card or any means of identification.

“We were returning home to get our means of identification and on the road we ran into bandits who opened fire on our vehicle. Though we were able to escape since the driver was not hit, four people died instantly.”

The four aspirants who had protested the authenticity of the delegates list are Sani Idris Kutigi, Alhaji Sidi Abdul, Former Minister of Sports, Barrister Abdulrahman Gimba, and Engr Abubakar Isah Jankara.



https://punchng.com/bandits-kill-three-niger-pdp-delegates/

