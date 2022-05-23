Banky W Wins PDP Primaries & Reps Ticket For Eti-Osa Federal Constituency (Pix)

In the 2019 General Election, he unsuccessfully contested for the same seat under the Modern Democratic Party, a political party founded in 2017 by some youth associations.

Nigerian singer, Banky W wins at Eti-Osa, to represent PDP as the House Rep candidate in the next election.



