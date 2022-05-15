Barr. Morah Celebrates NBA President, Akpata On His Marital Union (Photos)

*Barr. Morah Greets NBA President, Akpata On His Marital Union, Wishes Him Happiness*

A legal practitioner and aspirant for Oyi/Ayamelum federal constituency of Anambra State, Barr. Ifeyinwa Morah has congratulated the National President of Nigeria Bar Association, NBA Olumide Akpata, SAN on tying the nuptial knot with his heartthrob, Osayamon, praying for God’s blessings upon the union.

In a felicitation message on Saturday, Barr. Morah while describing the NBA President as a fine gentleman and patriot noted that finding one’s better half is an arduous task.

She expressed thankfulness that the NBA President has finally exited the bachelorhood in a grand style with his traditional marriage which which took place recently in Edo.

“It is my prayer that God will in his divine mercy colour this great union with all the needed blessings and make it a model among others.

“In line with pronouncement of the Holy Scriptures, you shall obtain favour having found your missing rib just at the right time” she concluded.

https://tvafrica24.com/barr-morah-greets-nba-president-akpata-on-his-marital-union-wishes-him-happiness/

