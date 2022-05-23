Barr. Nazeel Aliyu Emerges NNPP Reps Candidate For Shira/Giade Constituency (Pics)

Barr. Nazeel Aliyu Emerges NNPP Reps Candidate For Shira/Giade Fed. Constituency Bauchi

A social and youth inclusiveness advocate, Barr. Nazeel Babaji Aliyu has emerged the House of Representatives candidate for Shira/Giade Federal Constituency of Bauchi on the platform of New Nigeria People’s Party, NNPP.

This follows the successful conclusion of the House of Representatives primary election of the party in which he emerged victorious.

The party which has its leader as Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, a former Governor of Kano State has been making massive waves across the country.

It has witnessed mass movement of PDP and APC leaders, including members of State and national Assembly in Kano, chief of staff to Kano State Governor and other top political leaders.

Kwankwaso who is the presidential candidate of the party has vowed to rescue the country from the misrule of PDP and APC.

Nazeel Babaji Aliyu is coming into the race with a lot of experience in administration as he was robbed of his Victory the last election.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related