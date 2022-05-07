Barrister Ifeanyi Ejiofor Gifts His Staff A Car (Photos, Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w8b4BnDkOlQ

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu and IPOB has gifted one of his staff, Habila Garba Turshak, a brand new Toyota Corolla car at I.C Ejiofor and Co law Chamber Abuja on Friday 6 May 2022, IGBERETV reports.

Habila Garba Turshak is a human rights lawyer and also a part of the IPOB legal team.

Ejiofor said that Barrister Habila has been performing excellently in his services at the law firm of I.C Ejiofor over the years and he decided to offer him a gift of appreciation.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1086857378879597&id=100026660354047

