Bashir Ahmaad Picks APC House Of Reps Nomination Form

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on New Media and Digital Communications, Bashir Ahmad, has picked the House of Representatives nomination and expression of interest forms of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Ahmad, who is seeking to represent Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu in the lower chamber of the National Assembly, picked the N10 million form this weekend.

He is to challenge the incumbent occupier of the seat, Mahmoud Abdullahi Gaya, who is also of the ruling APC.

Ahmad is considered one of the youngest aides of Buhari. He was appointed at the age of 24 after spending some years in the media.

Unlike other aspirants that picked the forms, Ahmad did not disclose whether some groups of people purchased the forms or he purchased for himself.

He just shared some pictures where he held the forms, and tweeted, “Just completed filling my part of the form and the rest will be done by my constituents, the good people of Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu LGs in Kano, whom I will by God’s grace be representing in the House of Representatives. May Allah (SWT) grant us VICTORY!”



https://dailytrust.com/buharis-pa-picks-n10m-house-of-reps-form

