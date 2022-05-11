Bashir Ahmad Edits Twitter Profile, Removes Presidential Aide

Bashir Ahmad Removes Presidential Aide From Twitter Account After Buhari Ordered Cabinet Members Seeking Elective Posts To Resign

Personal Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Digital and New Media, Bashir Ahmad may have resigned his appointment following his principal’s directive that members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) seeking to vie for any elective position must resign.

A check on his Twitter account on Wednesday afternoon showed that Ahmad had removed “Personal Assistant on New Media to @MBuhari, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria” from his profile.

He now claims to be ‘Digital Communication enthusiast’.

Ahmad is seeking to represent Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu federal constituency of Kano State in the House of Representatives on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He is to challenge the incumbent occupier of the seat, Mahmoud Abdullahi Gaya, who is also of the ruling APC.

Buhari earlier in the day directed that all members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) running for elective offices should submit their letters of resignation on or before Monday the 16th of May, 2022.

Among those affected are Ministers of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi; Labour and Productivity, Chris Nigige; Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio; Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu and State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva, who have all joined the presidential race on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Others are Attorney General of the Federation, Mallam Abubakar Malami, who has declared interest in the governorship position in his home state of Kebbi.

Running for the governorship position in Abia State is the Minister of State Mines and Steel, Uche Ogar while the Minister of Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen has also declared her interest to contest for the senatorial seat in Plateau State.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, is also rumoured to be interested in running for governor of Gombe State.

His counterpart in the Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has also purchased the N50 million APC nomination forms to succeed Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 governorship poll.

Though not a cabinet member, SaharaReporters gathered that Godwin Emefiele, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may also be affected by the presidential order.



