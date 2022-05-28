Bashir Ahmad Loses Gaya/Ajingi/Albasu APC House Of Reps Primary

As an aspirant, I left the venue of primary election for Gaya, Ajingi and Albasu Federal Constituency, because of the security of our majority delegates, if want to compete with the best, thugs shouldn’t be part of any election. A dakace mu!
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02Z161Vr66urBu1STK5NS2tXYxopEbN3TAHLu1Jb1nrdPFVzQLD6ie5Uv1tF86MLN7l&id=100000529389569

Gaya, Ajingi Albasu House of Reps Primaries

Ex Buhari’s Media Aide Bashir Ahmad got = 16 votes
Hon Abdullahi Mahmud Gaya =106 Votes

