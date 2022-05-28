If these ones (PDP) decide to elect a Northerner as their Presidential flagbearer they are literally telling Nigerians that the country solely belongs to Northerners alone. A figurative ‘F*** you’ to their Southern supporters & a betrayal of their own Constitution.
Bashir El-Rufai Warns PDP Against Fielding A Northerner
