Bashir El-Rufai Warns PDP Against Fielding A Northerner

If these ones (PDP) decide to elect a Northerner as their Presidential flagbearer they are literally telling Nigerians that the country solely belongs to Northerners alone. A figurative ‘F*** you’ to their Southern supporters & a betrayal of their own Constitution.

https://twitter.com/BashirElRufai/status/1530494587814526978?s=19

