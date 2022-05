These are my pictures from the annual Eid-El-Fitr Durbar (Hawan Daushe) that took place today (3rd of May 2022) in Bauchi. It was a fun experience so I decided to share it with you guys here on Nairaland. Lots of colours, people, animals and loud bangs.

I even got pictures of people playing with snakes!

Oya Lala, food don done!

