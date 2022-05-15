BBNaija’s Ifu Ennada’s Controversial Scary AMVCA Outfit “Costs $100k” (Photos)

Big Brother Naija Ex-Housemate, Iheme Faith Uloma, popularly known as Ifu Ennada has reacted to criticisms about her controversial dress to the 2022 African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA), IGBERETV reports.

The dress stirred several reactions on online. Ifu Ennada who was styled by Toyin Lawani of Tiannahplacempire has revealed that her black skull filled dress is worth over $100k USD

Sharing photos from the event, Ifu Ennada wrote,

“First of all, I want to thank everyone who saw and understood the creativity and beauty in my AMVCA Transformer Look last night.

Now to those Cret!ns who wrote cr@p about my Look or intentionally posted my Look just to bash me, here’s what I have to say;

1) My entire look is worth over 100k USD… Yes you read that right! So if you don’t have a minimum of 10k USD in a domiciliary acct, you have no right to speak on my Look. Basically, stay away from criticising my outfit if you’re a broke a$s.

2) My Look was designed and styled by the King of Fashion @tiannahsplacempire , a woman who’s well ahead of her time and dominates in a country where people think only simple basic red carpet dresses deserve to be called “Best Dressed”, so, if you’ve never crossed the border, infact if you’ve never gone beyond African Countries, if all you know about advanced countries is what you see on Africa Magic, DO NOT SPEAK ON MY DRESS‼️

3) Lastly, I am not one to please anyone, I always mind my business and I always do what I want because I really don’t give a fuqq about most people. I wanted to scatter everywhere and so far, I think I did just that, so if your existence hasn’t shook the internet at any point in your mis- er@bIe life, if all you do is sit in a god for s@kn cubicle and h8te on how people choose to live their lives, DO NOT SPEAK ON MY DRESS‼️

PS: The mission was not to win best Dressed, but to bring Met Gala to AMVCA and I DID JUST THAT.”



https://www.instagram.com/p/CdkqlgKOFrd/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

