It has been over two years since I attempted the relationship stuff. From my heart of heart, I think I no longer believe in love. When I see the opposite gender, I only think of having a nice time with them. So I concluded within me to remain single instead of hurting someone’s feelings.
For clarification purpose, I no sleep with any girl ooo within this period . Hoping one day things will turn out for the better and I will love unconditionally again.
Be Sincere, Why Are You Not In A Relationship?
