Frontline aspirant for Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku Federal Constituency, Ms Martha Agba, yesterday purchased her form from the Headquarters of the All Progressives Congress in Abuja.

Addressing press men in Abuja yesterday at the party secretariat in Abuja, Martha stated that her desire to serve the people of Bekwarra/Obudu/Obanliku is born out of divine call and sincere passion to contribute massively in the development of her federal constituency.

She further stated that it is a race to finish as she won’t disappoint all those who have contributed to see to the success of this project. She urged all her supporters not to deem their lights as victory is on its way. She also appealed to leadership at different levels to see the need for women in critical decision offices.



https://leaders.ng/2022/05/11/bekwarra-obudu-obanliku-federal-constituency-martha-agba-picks-apc-form/

