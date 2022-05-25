Benue Speaker, Titus Uba Emerges PDP Candidate

The Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Titus Uba has emerged the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, governorship candidate in Benue State.
Uba won the ticket to represent the party in the 2023 polls in a keenly-contested election held at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi on Thursday.
The Speaker won 21 out of the 23 LGAs in the state.
His closest challenger, Benson Abounu won in Otukpo and Ogbadibo LGAs.
Benue PDP governorship primaries results below.
ADO
Abounu 3
Titus Uba 25
MAKURDI – Abounu 0
Uba 33
OBI
Abounu 0
Uba 34
APA
Abounu 0
Uba 33
USHONGO
Abounu 0
Uba 33
LOGO
Abounu 0
Uba 33
BURUKU
Abounu 8
Uba 31
GWER WEST Abounu 1
Uba 43
UKUM
Abounu 0
Uba 40
KATSINA-ALA
Abounu 0
Uba 37
KONSHISHA
Abounu 0
Uba 33
GWER EAST
Abounu 0
Uba 40
GUMA
Abounu 0
Uba 30
TARKA
Abounu 3
Uba 27
Gboko
Abounu 0
Uba 50
Okpokwu
Abounu 2
Uba 32
Ohimini
Abounu 1
Uba 30
Ogbadibo
Abounu 23
Uba 11
Agatu
Abounu 0
Uba 30
Oju
Abounu 0
Uba 33
