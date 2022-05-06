Beware Of Bid’ah: There Is Nothing Special In This Jumu’ah!

Please note that this Jumu’ah (last Jumuah in Ramadan) is just like any other Jumu’ah of this blessed month. It is not, in any way, unique or special; and all narrations about its uniqueness, excellence or recommended acts of worship are spurious and fabricated. This bid’ah was introduced during the reign of heretic Fatimid of Egypt.

Here are just a few of those spurious narrations:

1. “Whoever performs the five obligatory prayers on the last Jumu’ah of Ramadhaan, they will atone for him whatever he missed of his prayers throughout that year.”

2. “Whoever missed obligatory prayers that he has lost the count of in his life should perform a special prayer in last Jumu’ah of Ramadaan. Whoever performs this prayer and makes this supplication will have his sins forgiven for four hundred years.” Thereupon ‘Ali said, “Four hundred years?!” The Prophet (صلى الله عليه وسلم) responded, “It is rather one thousand years!” The people said, “O Allaah’s Messenger, but a man lives for only sixty to seventy years. Who is then going to have the surplus reward?” He answered, “His parents, children, relatives and his town’s people.”

3. The format of this prayer is four rak’ahs in which Al-Faatihah and Surahs Al-Qadr and Al-Kawthar are recited 15 times in each rak’ah. After Tasleem, a supplication, which time would not permit us me to relate here, is then recited.

Imam Ash-Shawkaanee, in his book, Al-Fawaaid Al-Majmoo’ah, have this to say about this narration and its various versions, “It is very clear that this is a fabricated report. I could not find it even in the books in which spurious narrations are purposely compiled. However, it is popular among some people in San’aa who claim to have knowledge and many people act upon it; and I do not know who fabricated it for them. May Allaah disgrace the liars!”

Equally baseless are names given to the last Jumu’ah of Ramadhan such as ‘Jumu’atul- Qhadaa’, Al-Jumu’ah Al-Hazeenah’ or ‘Jumu’atul Fawaait’.

Bottom-line:

The only thing special about the last Jumu’ah of Ramadhaan is: Nothing is authentically reported about its specialness.

Wallaahu ta’aalaa a’lam.

Abdur-Raafi Al-Imaam

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related