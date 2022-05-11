Bill Gates Tests Positive For COVID-19

I’ve tested positive for COVID. I’m experiencing mild symptoms and am following the experts’ advice by isolating until I’m healthy again.

I’m fortunate to be vaccinated and boosted and have access to testing and great medical care.

The Gates Foundation is coming together today for the first time in two years, and I am lucky to be on Teams to see everyone and thank them for their hard work.

We will continue working with partners and do all we can to ensure none of us have to deal with a pandemic again.



