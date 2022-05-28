Binani’s APC Guber Ticket Win Is Victory For Nigerian Women – Aisha Buhari

The first lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday felicitated the Senator representing Adamawa Central, Aisha Binani, on her victory as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 election.

Mrs Buhari said in a statement in Abuja, that Ms Binani’s victory is a source of encouragement and hope for many Nigerian women, and called on the flagbearer to be resilient and determined as the task ahead is huge.

While wishing Ms Binani a success in the election, she urged the APC candidate to sustain the tempo by ensuring that everyone is carried along.

The women wing of the APC had organised a summit for all female aspirants of the party where the first lady had charged them to support one another to ensure increased women representation in governance.

The summit was organised with the aim of forming a united front to ensure victory for female aspirants at the party’s primary election and the 2023 general elections.



